Kim Kardashian Is Perpetually on Vacation With These Show-Stopping Bikini Snapshots

Kim Kardashian may be back to business as usual, but mentally she’s still on vacation rocking her bikinis ― and has the photos to prove it.

On Jan 28, Kim broke the internet once again with a series of show-stopping bikini photos from her tropical vacation. She posted them with the caption, “still spamming vacay pics” ― and we’re not complaining one bit.

The series of photos is of her lying on a beach chair, showing off her curves and perfectly oiled skin for her millions of followers to admire. She’s rocking a revealing pink bikini and daring sunglasses.

Commenters have been losing their minds, with her own sister Khloe saying “Oh my soul” and longtime friend Lala Anthony saying, “Yesterday u said I wasn’t playing fair, so what do u call this today Kimberly??”

Kim has been dealing with a lot of drama as of late, between her ex-husband Kanye West consistently calling her out for opposing parenting styles and an alleged second sex tape. So we don’t blame her for still being mentally on vacay mode.

Kim has come a long way since her beginnings in the entertainment industry, where internet trolls “broke her self-esteem,” with comments on her body. But now, she told fans she doesn’t care about the body-shaming trolls anymore, “I am empowered by my body. I am empowered by my sexuality. I am empowered by feeling comfortable in my skin. I am empowered by showing the world my flaws and not being afraid of what anyone is going to say about me. And I hope that through this platform I have been given, I can encourage the same empowerment for girls and women all over the world.”

Before you go, click here to see celebrity exes who never buried the hatchet.

