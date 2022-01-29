Andie MacDowell’s Daughter Rainey Qualley Wows in Sultry Lingerie & Nightwear Photoshoot for Valentine’s Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Andie MacDowell has raised some gorgeous superstar daughters. While we’re used to Margaret Qualley, 27, being in the spotlight, between dating A-listers like Pete Davidson to starring in Oscar-winning films, it’s time for her older sister Rainey, 31, to shine in the spotlight with a surprise, sultry lingerie, and sleepwear photoshoot.

While Rainey has appeared in smaller acting roles, she’s now making waves in the modeling world with her jaw-dropping photos for Nasty Gal’s Valentine’s Day launch.

While there are a plethora of photos available in the Daily Mail, Nasty Gal has given fans a sneak peek at some pieces Rainey modeled for.

Courtesy of Nasty Gal.

Rainey is modeling the Feather Trim Satin Nighty Slip Dress here.

Feather Trim Satin Nighty Slip Dress $39.50, originally $79.00



In this sultry photo, she’s wearing the ever-so elegant Feather Trim Satin Longline Robe.

Feather Trim Satin Longline Robe $49.50, originally $99.00



And then Rainey rocks this insanely cute Recycled Floral Shirt And Pant Set.

Recycled Floral Shirt And Pant 3pc Set $44.50, originally $89.00

Beloved brand Nasty Gal, known for their whimsical and colorful outfits, just dropped their Valentine’s Day collections. Ranging from sex toys to jaw-dropping lingerie and sleep sets, there’s something for everyone in the new collection — and snagging a Qualley sister is the cherry on top.

In 1986, Andie married Paul Qualley and the two had three children together: Justin, 35, Rainey, 31, and Margaret, 21. The pair divorced in 1999. But Andie and Rainey have been super close throughout the years.

Back in 2021, Andie and Rainey sat down with Vogue to talk about one another with Rainey saying, “I’ve definitely been inspired by my mother’s taste and in some ways, we’re drawn to similar clothes, architecture, and art.”

Along with following in her mama’s acting footsteps, Rainey is primarily into music like another celebrity kid Paris Jackson, working under the stage name Rainsford.

