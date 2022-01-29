Zooey Deschanel is Giving Us Serious New Girl Vibes With This Colorful Photoshoot

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Zooey Deschanel also known as the Queen of Twee fashion is at it again with a very New Girl-inspired ensemble on her Instagram.

On Jan 28, Deschanel posted a photo with the caption, “Whoever said black & white is boring had obviously never seen these shoes.” Now, why is everyone freaking out about this photo? Well, it’s giving us — and commenters — serious Jess Day from New Girl vibes.

As Jess once said, “I brake for birds. I rock a lot of polka dots. I have touched glitter in the last 24 hours. That doesn’t mean I’m not smart and tough and strong!”

In the photo, we see Deschanel doing an iconic quirky and simple pose while wearing a Jess Day-approved outfit. With a monochromatic, polka dot blouse, ruffled navy blue skirt, black tights, and adorable black and white shoes, it’s no wonder Deschanel remains a fashion icon.

Commenters soon swooped in saying how gorgeous she looked, and even longtime boyfriend Jonathan Scott snuck in a heart-eye emoji in the comments.

New Girl was once everyone’s favorite TV show, lasting from 2011 to 2018 — but Deschanel almost didn’t play one of her most iconic roles.

On her new podcast Welcome to Our Show per Cinema Blend, Deschanel told her listeners how she almost took a role on The Office instead. “I almost did an arc on The Office, actually. I was all set to do it. We were just kind of negotiating, and then I got the script for New Girl. And honestly, if I hadn’t thought in my mind that I was going to do this arc on The Office, I wouldn’t have even been open to reading a TV script.”

She ended by saying, “Because I didn’t want to tie myself down, and I just hadn’t even really thought about doing TV. And I read the script for New Girl. I was on a plane, and I laughed out loud.”

