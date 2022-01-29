Gabrielle Union Looks Like a Golden Goddess In New Scenic Photos: ‘Stay Unbothered’

Gabrielle Union’s newest photos remind us that she’s forever a golden goddess and that she’ll forever not care what internet trolls have to say.

On Jan 28, the gorgeous and proud mama posted a series of photos of herself with the caption, “Golden Hour. A perfect opportunity to remind us all that you cannot have a battle of wits with an unarmed person. Stay unbothered, good people.”

Throughout the photos, we see Union posing on a ledge with a 1970s inspired two-piece outfit, wavy hair, dark eye makeup, and classic sneakers. In the first picture, she’s smizing — smiling with her eyes, like Tyra Banks says — for the camera. In the next two photos, she’s flashing her mega-watt smile for us. Then we end it with a snapshot of her looking out towards the jaw-dropping sunset.

Commenters flooded her photos with a sea of heart-eye emojis along with words like “stunning,” “gorgeous,” and “magnificent.” And we can all agree, she looks like a goddess in these new snaps.

Union is the mother and stepmama of five, with kids Zaya, 14, and Kaavia, 3, making frequent appearances on her Instagram. Five kids is a lot, to put it lightly, so Union never skips out on performing self-care for herself, even if some people find it “selfish.”

She divulged in a season three episode of Katie’s Crib per People, “Anything less than giving every part of ourselves to other people [and] we’re that selfish bitch, we’re the bad mom, we’re the bad wife, we’re the bad friend when you don’t give every piece of yourself to everyone else whenever they feel like they need it.”

Union added that it’s “okay to center yourself and your needs and advocate for yourself and be the center of your own story and be the best self for yourself…Start with you first.”