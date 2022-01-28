Halle Berry Makes a Stunning Topless Entrance Up a Majestic Hollywood Entryway

Halle Berry keeps giving her Instagram followers the content that they’re asking for. This time around, the Bruised director decided to toss her top and make a grand entrance fit for the Hollywood star that she is.

Berry, dressed in boyfriend jeans and not much else in the snapshot, heads up a gorgeous brick staircase with a steep pitch that makes it look like she’s climbing to the sky. The sun glistens on her bare back as she looks over her shoulder with a sly smile. We are so curious as to whether she was on the grounds of her home or did she just whip off her shirt in public for a stunning social media moment? She also dropped a little bit of wisdom in the caption for her fans, “the sky is not the limit, your mind is..”

At 55, Berry is living her best life with a successful career and a healthy romance with musician Van Hunt. She is active on her social media account because she feels like it’s a safe place where she has her “own voice.” She explained to Essence, “I can say what I want to say about what I want to talk about. It can be in my voice and my words.” It has allowed her to share her truth and it has given her the freedom she craved in her career when it came to the media narrative. “For a long time I felt that the story that was perpetuated about me just wasn’t true, but it was editorialized by people and it was out of my control,” she said. “Now I get to control and show different sides of myself. I really love that.”

And her fans love it, too. If she wants to free the nipple in public, they are supporting her every step of the way because seeing Berry so happy is worth it.

