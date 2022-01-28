Sean Penn Is Airing Some Horrible Opinions About Men Who Wear Skirts

Sean Penn has never been an actor who is quiet about his opinions, but this particular thought about the feminization of men might send a few heads spinning. The Flag Day actor has shared beliefs, not once, but twice with the media in the last few weeks.

He first talked about the fact that “there has been an absence of male behaviour” in an era where societal gender norms have been shattered to the U.K. outlet, The i. “I am in the club that believes that men in American culture have become wildly feminised,” he explained. “I don’t think that being a brute or having insensitivity or disrespect for women is anything to do with masculinity, or ever did. But I don’t think that [in order] to be fair to women, we should become them.” Sean doubled down on those thoughts again for The Independent — and here’s where he will likely face the ire of many of his fans.

“There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt,” he said. “I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them.” What makes his comments even more off-putting was that he said this while sitting next to his daughter, Dylan Penn, during the interview. The outlet noted that her dad’s comments left her “quiet” and “staring into space.” It looks like there might be a father-daughter disagreement on this topic.

The real question is: Why does it bother the Oscar winner so much if a man wears a skirt or a dress? It certainly doesn’t affect his life one bit. And one might argue that Sean’s anger management issues, which have been well-documented over the years, stem from his own toxic masculinity. It really should be a moment of self-reflection for the actor, but he’s probably too busy policing the wardrobe of men who wear skirts.

