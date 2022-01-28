Peter Dinklage Has Every Right to Be Outraged Over the Live-Action Seven Dwarfs Movie Planned by Disney

Disney is finding itself in the hot seat after actor Peter Dinklage called them out for their upcoming live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. It seems that the film company was patting themselves on the back for casting Rachel Zegler, who is of Colombian descent, as Snow White while not giving much thought to how the seven dwarfs would be portrayed.

Dinklage started the conversation on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, sharing his displeasure with how Disney has handled the situation from the get-go. “Literally no offense to anyone,” he said. “But I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White — but you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” The four-time Emmy winner is right about this because without the seven dwarfs, there is no story. At the same time, the depiction of the characters doesn’t hold up in 2022.

“Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me,” Dinklage explained. “You’re progressive in one way, but then you’re still making that f**king backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together? What the f**k are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough.” Disney heard him loud and clear, but they were a bit vague in their response to The Game of Thrones actor’s concerns.

“To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community,” the statement to The Hollywood Reporter read, “We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.” It sounds like they are having to do a hard pivot before they begin filming. Did they really give the dwarfs any thought before Dinklage’s comments were heard on the podcast? It seems like the characters were just an afterthought until Dinklage’s call to action woke Disney up from a deep sleep on their societal contributions as to how the dwarfs are portrayed in the media.

