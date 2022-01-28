This $6 Little Golden Book About Dolly Parton Will Introduce Your Kids to The Country Music Legend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Dolly Parton has pretty much done it all. She’s led a decades-long career in the country music scene, taken over movies and TV, and sold books, records, and so much more over the course of her time in the spotlight. And at 76, it doesn’t seem like she’s slowing down any time soon. It’s amazing how many generations of fans have come to know and love Dolly Parton, and now, even the littlest fan of the “9 to 5” singer can learn even more about her extraordinary life. The Dolly Parton Little Golden Book is the perfect introduction to this icon your little country music fan needs — and it’s only $6 on Amazon.

My Little Golden Book About Dolly Parton takes new fans and longtime listeners of the country music superstar all the way back to the beginning. Starting from the time Parton was a girl growing up in Tennessee, through her rise to fame, and her lasting impact on the country genre, this Little Golden Book is full of highlights from Parton’s life. More than just retelling Parton’s story for a younger audience, though, this book can also teach young readers about the value of perseverance and working hard to achieve their dreams.

Image: Golden Books Golden Books.

And perhaps there’s a lesson or two parents can learn from reliving Parton’s story too. Even after all these years, Parton still knows how to have fun, and that’s a quality every adult could use now and then, don’t you think? So, put on your “9 to 5” record and cozy up with your little country music fan — this book is a must-have for your kid’s growing library.

My Little Golden Book About Dolly parton $5.99 on Amazon.com

