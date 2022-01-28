Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia Is a Tiny Copy of Serena in This Photo Rocking Matching Bodysuits

The tennis ball doesn’t fall far from the racket in this family! Serena Williams and her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. having been serving some major looks on the ‘Gram. But there’s one snapshot the 23-time Grand Slam champion posted to social media recently that we couldn’t take our eyes off — and it features the mother daughter duo twinning in matching bodysuits on the tennis court.

In the photo, Williams and her 4-year-old sit on the blue and white tennis court with their backs to one another. Williams fashioned her 2021 Australian Open look courtesy of Nike, which she rocked all the way to the semi-finals of the Grand Slam. Olympia sported a mini version of the exact same look, and these two basically looked like the doubles partners of our dreams! “Next?” Williams captioned the epic photo.

While it’s clear Olympia already has the full tennis kit to take on her own Grand Slam tournament, she also has the skills as well! Williams, who shares Olympia with her husband Alexis Ohanian, has been documenting her daughter’s tennis lessons, and it already looks like we have a little champion on our hands. Williams captured a video of her daughter practicing her backhand and we had visions of watching Olympia’s mom win her first Grand Slam title back in 1999.

But even if Olympia decides to forgo a tennis career — she is 4 after all — there’s no denying that she and her mom will remain as close as ever. Williams speaks often about how proud she is to be a mom, and how she wants to make her daughter proud not only in her tennis career, but also in every avenue of her life. On the tennis court, hitting the runway, or posing on the red carpet, we love watching this mother-daughter duo take over the world.

