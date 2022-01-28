Kellyanne Conway Is Being Slammed For Promoting Her New Memoir

Well, we guess it was only a matter of time before former Senior Counselor to President Donald Trump Kellyanne Conway decided to write her own memoir. Not only does the book cover her childhood and upbringing, it’ll also focus on her time in the White House. Conway took to Twitter to make the announcement, and quickly received an onslaught of backlash.

“I’ve written a book — a memoir — that details my journey as only child of a single mom to presidential campaign manager and counselor,” Conway’s announcement for Here’s The Deal began. “Join me inside the White House and my own house,” she concluded the tweet, before promoting the book’s presale. It didn’t take long for critics of Conway’s to swarm her mentions, and we have a feeling they’re not particularly interested in Conway’s story.

Filed under Fiction, Alternative Facts, or in the toilet paper aisle? — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) January 27, 2022

“Filed under Fiction, Alternative Facts, or in the toilet paper aisle?” one Twitter user commented. A number of the tweets were the same, asking whether the book would be found in the “fiction section” and full of “alternative facts,” referencing the misleading phrase the former Trump White House employee coined during her time in the previous administration. More and more comments of that ilk followed, and it quickly became apparent that Conway’s story might not break the must-have lists of some prospective readers. But Conway is unlikely to be deterred by Twitter (at least for now), and we’ll probably be hearing even more from her in the months ahead.

