Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Ireland Looks So Much Like Her Superstar Mom Kim Basinger in This New Bikini Photo

Ireland Baldwin looked confident and stunning in her latest Instagram post, which not only show off her fit physique, but reminded us of how much she looks like mom Kim Basinger. The only thing that her mother might not have is the same amount of tattoos as her 26-year-old daughter.

Ireland stood before the camera wearing a multi-colored swimsuit with her hands on her hips and her ink on full display. For anyone who followed Basinger’s career years ago, the mother and daughter look very similar at the same age. The model didn’t bother to caption the photo and is letting all of the artwork on her body and behind her on the wall tell its own story.

As the daughter of two famous parents — dad is actor Alec Baldwin — Ireland has done her best not to lean too hard into the nepotism that comes with a Hollywood pedigree. “It’s definitely put my foot in the door, being able to meet many of the people I’ve met through my parents,” she told Mic in 2017. “I’m forever grateful for the doors my parents have opened for me.” The downsides of following in her parents’ public footsteps mean that “it’s also a curse because people have an expectation” before she even walks in the door. Ireland added, “Constantly I’m a prisoner of expectation and I think that’s harmful to someone for their overall image.”

Kim Basinger in 1977. Harry Langdon /Rock Negatives /MediaPunch /IPX/AP.

Ireland has decided to carve her path and remind everyone that she’s “not dying to have a reality show or become famous.” Instead, she’s finding success on her merits with fashion campaigns like her recent shoot for BCBGMAXAZRIA x Cosabella Holiday 2021. She proudly summed up, “The best thing I can say to anyone that thinks they know me or that I have the thought in my head that I’m gonna run on my parents’ coattails to success is that I want to become my own person and I want to do it my own way.”

Before you go, click here to see celebrity kids who are all grown up.