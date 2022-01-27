Alicia Silverstone Is Standing Up For Herself After Seeing a Photo Labeled ‘Candid Fat’ on TikTok

Alicia Silverstone has been taking TikTok by storm since she joined the social media app in June 2021. Now she’s taking on the paparazzi photos that labeled her “fat” in the captions — it’s a narrative about body-shaming that has followed her since her early twenties.

The short clip shows Silverstone walking with her hair flowing in the breeze, wearing a dark blue sundress. It’s the caption that is really crushing to read — the photographer labeled it “Alicia Silverstone Candid Fat Photo.” Then, the actress pops in front of the photo to give the middle finger while the song “abcdfu” by GAYLE plays in the background. She captioned the video, “Damn. I think I look good.” And she’s right. While Silverstone doesn’t look fat in the photo, this is a call to everyone to stop with the idea that only one size is beautiful. You can be petite, mid-sized, plus-sized — literally any size — and look fabulous.

The body-shaming that went on in the media during the early aughts traumatized not only the actresses who were on the receiving end of the criticism, but many of the young fans who idolized these Hollywood stars. Silverstone has been upfront about what it was like to promote her role as Batgirl in 1997’s Batman & Robin and be mocked as “Fatgirl.” Calling it “hurtful” to People in 2020, she explained that she “knew they were wrong,” and it “doesn’t seem like the right thing to be doing to a human.”

This certainly isn’t an issue only directed at Silverstone, other public figures have stepped forward to talk about the body-shaming that happens in the media, including Kim Kardashian, Kate Winslet, Jessica Simpson and Serena Williams. It doesn’t matter if you are an Oscar winner, worth a billion dollars, or are the GOAT of your sport — people will still find a way to pick celebs apart.

