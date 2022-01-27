Kim Kardashian’s Team Addressed Kanye West’s Claim She Had a Second Sex Tape

Kim Kardashian has never been able to move away from the sex tape that made her famous in 2007, and her ex-husband, Kanye West, certainly isn’t helping matters. The Yeezy founder is alleging that he recently retrieved a laptop that had footage of a second sex tape with Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Ray J.

West made the claims on Monday’s episode of Hollywood Unlocked, and the way he told the story, made him out to be quite the hero. After retrieving the laptop from Ray J, he reportedly handed it over to the SKIMS founder, who supposedly sobbed when he gave it to her. “It represents how much people didn’t love her, and they just saw her as a commodity,” he told host Jason Lee. Now that’s West’s side of the story, his ex-wife’s version sounds a little bit different.

While there were rumors of additional footage, the laptop and hard drive Ray J gave to West had fairly innocent moments of their trip to Mexico. “After review, there was nothing sexual unseen [on the computer], only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip,” Kardashian’s representative told The Los Angeles Times. They also added that the reality star “remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape.”

West’s story, which should have remained private, feels like one more way he’s trying to craft a reconciliation with Kardashian. She has rebuffed him at every stage of the game, so dragging her old dirt back into the public eye doesn’t feel very good to anyone — and it looks like she agrees. “After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform,” the statement summed up. We don’t blame her one bit.

