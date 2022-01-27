Khloé Kardashian Seems to Have Responded to That Clip of Tristan Thompson & Another Woman

Khloé Kardashian has been to hell and back with ex Tristan Thompson, and she’s letting her followers know she’s done for good. The Good American founder seemed to have a strong reaction to the recently leaked TikTok video of the NBA player with a mystery woman sitting in his lap at a bar after a game in Milwaukee.

Thompson has rarely given Kardashian much thought when he’s out of the house and away from his family, so she’s proving that she’s moving ahead without him. In her latest Instagram post, the reality star is looking gorgeous in a form-fitting nude jumpsuit with thigh-high Louis Vuitton boots. She offered up a variety of sultry poses in a carousel of images that seem directly aimed at Thompson, but it’s the caption that has the most bite. “Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies,” she wrote.

Even though the couple has been broken up for a while, they always seem to toy with getting back together since they share a daughter, True, 3. During the quarantine period of the pandemic, it appeared that their reconciliation went so well that another baby was possibly in the cards for them. But Thompson was caught (again) stepping out on the relationship and eventually, Kardashian gave up trying to change her man.

“Khloé is always so positive, but this brought her down a little. She has always been into giving Tristan tons of chances and deep down held out hope that they would maybe get back together one day,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in December. “There is no hope and it’s really done for now, but she thinks it’s for the best.” So Kardashian’s best revenge now is living her best life without Thompson and proving that loving yourself is better than constant betrayal.

