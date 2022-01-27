Paulina Porizkova’s Killer Abs Have Us Distracted From Her PSA About These Wide-Leg Pants

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Paulina Porizkova isn’t just taking down the patriarchy these days, she’s also offering up major fashion tips that everyone needs to jump on. At the same time, the supermodel is showing off her ripped abs, so we would love to know if those muscles come with the jeans she’s talking about.

Wearing a pair of rag & bone jeans that are apparently sweatpants(!!) and a white crop top, Porizkova revealed a six-pack under those comfy pants. Even though she promised her followers that the Instagram post was “not an ad,” she will probably make the $250 jeans a viral sensation. “Why am I so happy? Because Rag and Bone @ragandbone has finally, finally come back with the ‘jeans’ which are in fact sweatpants,” she wrote. “I bought a pair seven years ago, and they are the single most used and precious thing in my closet. I never get on a plane NOT wearing them.” (By the way, they are the Miramar Wide Leg sweatpants.)

We love that the 56-year-old model is calling them #jeansnotjeans #bestsweatsever” because we want to know where these pants have been all of our lives — and why aren’t more designers making them? It’s the perfect pandemic denim and Porizkova is the best unpaid spokesperson rag & bone could ever ask for. If you’re wondering what the secret is to her washboard abs, she swears by Nofar Pilates method, which she calls “super hard.” She praised her instructor for changing it up so one doesn’t get bored” and told her fans, “I dare YOU not to develop a six pack if you can follow her class.”

rag & bone Miramar Wide Leg Sweatpants $250 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

If that’s what it takes for those killer abs, sign us up — and then we can lounge around in our sweatpant jeans.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.