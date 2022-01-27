Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s New Children’s Book Will Encourage Your Child to ‘Just Help!’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We should all be encouraging the next generation of leaders to make our world a better place. And there’s one simple way we can do that right now: by teaching our kids that even the smallest acts of kindness can help their community. That’s exactly what Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s new children’s book Just Help!: How to Build a Better World is all about. This book is perfect for your burgeoning little activist, community organizer, and voter, regardless of what path they take to leave our world better than they found it — even better, it’s currently a no. 1 best seller on Amazon.

Justice Sotomayor is no stranger to writing children’s books. Prior to her latest work, her book Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You was published nearly three years ago. Justice Sotomayor’s 2019 children’s book put a focus on all the amazing abilities kids and communities have, and how what makes us different gives us the power we need to tackle every new day and challenge. This time around, Justice Sotomayor takes further inspiration from her childhood.

As a young girl, Justice Sotomayor always tried to find a way to help her community — doing her small part to build a better world. It’s such an important and timely message for children to hear: that they too can make a difference even with the smallest act of kindness. All the characters in this book, from kids, to activists, bus drivers and more, do their part to build a better world. With gorgeous illustrations from Angela Dominguez, this book comes alive for its readers. Just Help!: How to Build a Better World is a perfect read to share with your pre-schooler, so don’t wait! Buy your copy today.

