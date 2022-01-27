Brad Pitt Has Reportedly Been Dating This Singer ‘Under the Radar’ For Months

We may or may not have a new couple alert on our hands. Despite past reports that Brad Pitt was having a tough time on the dating scene, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood… Oscar winner has reportedly been off the market for a number of months. The latest rumor circulating around is that Pitt and Swedish singer Lykke Li are dating. How exactly did this happen? Let’s get into it.

According to a source who spoke with The Sun, Pitt and Lykke Li (born Li Lykke Timotej Zachrisson) started dating sometime in the middle of last year. The Sun also cited alleged information from the Instagram account Deux Moi, known for collecting anonymous tips and intel on celebs. Deux Moi shared a claim from another insider alleging that Pitt and “that Swedish singer” were spotted out at a new Hollywood hotspot called Mother Wolf, The Sun reported.

Jennifer Aniston shares intimate details of the impact her divorce with Brad Pitt had. https://t.co/KDeeyx0q4J — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 9, 2021

A source later confirmed to The Sun that the “Swedish singer” in question was indeed Lykke Li. “It was Lykke, they were dining together,” the source told The Sun. Furthering speculation that the unlikely couple is legit, The Sun also reported that Lykke Li is actually Pitt’s neighbor — reportedly living just a few minutes drive from the actor and producer. “Brad and Lykke have been able to fly under the radar so easily because they’re neighbors,” a secondary source told The Sun.

Over the course of the past few years, Pitt and ex-wife Angelina Jolie have been in the midst of highly contentious legal proceedings involving their kids, but that hasn’t stopped dating rumors from circulating. In that time, both Jolie and Pitt have been linked to a few different stars. And then there was the whole nostalgia-driven hullabaloo over Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s brief reunion at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards that stirred up speculation. Now, we’re not ready just yet to make an assessment of Pitt’s love life based on this new report alone. We’ll just have to wait and see what the future holds.

