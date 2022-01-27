Halle Berry Described the Moment Her Son Maceo Finally Saw Her ‘Happy’ In Her Relationship with Van Hunt

Halle Berry’s romance with Van Hunt has been going steady for well over a year now. In that time, Hunt has grown incredibly close to Berry’s two children — daughter Nahla, 13, and son Maceo, 8 — with the Oscar winner sharing a few sweet snaps of her kids goofing around with Hunt’s iconic hat, and the Grammy winning musician describing how he’s fit into Berry’s family fold. But there was a moment when Maceo really saw just how happy his mom was in her romance that was so touching, it actually brought tears to Berry’s eyes.

“My son, Maceo, of his own volition did this little commitment ceremony for us in the back seat of the car,” Berry recalled in her new profile with AARP. “I think he finally sees me happy, and it’s infectious. It was his way of saying, ‘This is good. I like this. This makes me happy,'” the actress described. The commitment ceremony, to which Berry and Hunt alluded previously, sounded so sweet and actually made Berry and her partner quite emotional.

“It was a very real moment for all of us. I teared up, Van was fighting back tears. Even Maceo knew he’d said something poignant,” Berry shared of Marceo’s impromptu ceremony. “It meant a lot to us. I have two children with two different fathers. Van has a son. As a mom living this modern, blended family, all I care about is that my kids are OK with the decisions I’m making.”

Berry has consistently proven to be an incredibly dedicated and protective mother, so it’s no wonder that she’d want to seriously consider her children’s feelings while exploring her new relationship. The fact that Berry’s kids get on so well with Hunt, and that they see how happy their mom is, really shows just how tightly knit this blended family has become over the course of more than a year. We’ve loved seeing this romance between Hunt and Berry blossom, and we can only imagine the example that’s setting for her two children as they watch their mom live her best life with a partner who loves and supports her by her side.

