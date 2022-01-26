Alex Rodriguez Is Reportedly Looking For ‘The Next J.Lo’ in His Dating Life

Jennifer Lopez moved on to Ben Affleck after her April 2021 split from Alex Rodriguez, but the former Yankee is still looking for love. While there has been plenty of speculation about his dating life over the last year, he has a particular idea in mind of who he wants to get involved with.

We know that Lopez set a high bar as a multi-hyphenate talent, who sings, dances, acts, and is juggling several high-profile businesses, in addition to her precious family life. Rodriguez seemed to enjoy the A-list spotlight that his ex brought to his life, and it looked like (at least for a while) that their relationship was picture perfect. J.Lo is a tough act to follow, so it might be why he hasn’t found anyone who marks a special place in his heart just yet.

A source told Us Weekly that the athlete, for now, remains single. He’s “playing field, looking for someone he can eventually be in a serious committed relationship with” and he hopes that someone can step up and be “the next ‘J.Lo.‘” For now, the former MLB star remains “single and having fun,” so don’t read too much into the dating rumors that often come into play.“It’s not easy for him to date being in the spotlight,” added the insider.

Lopez and Rodriguez’s engagement took a dramatic turn last winter after the athlete allegedly slid into the DMs of Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. Even though both sides swear the relationship wasn’t physical, the damage was done to Lopez’s relationship with A-Rod for good. In the aftermath, it looks like Rodriguez is going to take his sweet time before diving into another major relationship to fill J.Lo’s big shoes.

