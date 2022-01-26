Emma Thompson Hopes Her New Nude Scene Will Help Us Get Used to ‘Untreated Bodies’ On Screen

Emma Thompson is calling out Hollywood for not only how they treat older women on film, but also how conditioned audiences have become to bodies enhanced by plastic surgery. While she isn’t condemning those who choose to do that to themselves, the Oscar winner believes it shouldn’t be the standard in the entertainment industry because it creates unrealistic expectations.

She’s diving into this hot topic because her new movie, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, forced her to disrobe for the big screen. She plays a widow, who is seeking her first orgasm via a date with a male escort. Thompson admitted in an EW Cinema Cafe interview that she found it “very challenging to be nude at 62” and Hollywood is somewhat to blame. “Nothing has changed in the dreadful demands made upon women in the real-world world, but also in acting,” she explained. “This thing of having to be thin is still the same as it ever was, and actually in some ways I think it’s worse now.”

She believes that her intimate nude scene couldn’t have happened before she reached her 60s because she believes that a natural body is beautiful — and that we don’t take the time to appreciate all that it does for us. Women spend a lot of time criticizing their bodies because society has ingrained it in us that the only idea body type is thin. Even with a love for her 62-year-old body, she still found it difficult to disrobe for the camera. “Of course, the age that I am makes it extremely challenging because we aren’t used to seeing untreated bodies on the screen,” Thompson revealed.

Thompson is hoping that her film stirs up more conversations about women and “the relationship with [their] bodies” and leads to more body positivity in the future. It’s a difficult road to navigate, but the actress thinks it can be done in a healthy and meaningful way.

