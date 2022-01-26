The Percy Jackson Book Series Is Almost 50% Off on Amazon Right Now — Catch Up Before the TV Show!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Fantasy fans, rejoice! A new iteration of the Percy Jackson series recently got the green light from Disney Plus, and it seems poised to captivate longtime and new fans of the series. Percy Jackson and the Olympians was picked up by the streamer, Variety reports. The TV adaption of the Rick Riordan book series is only just getting underway — so start dream-casting. In the meantime, news of the upcoming iteration seems like the perfect time to revisit the beloved books. The five-book series is perfect for fans old and new alike, and it’s currently a No. 1 best seller on Amazon.

The Percy Jackson series gives Greek mythology a fun, fresh spin by introducing its titular character. Percy Jackson, the son of Poseidon, whose adventures take him and his friends on fantastical journeys where they battle monsters, overcome tricky demons, and meet even more gods across the world. It’s a great series for young readers to completely dive into, and for longtime fans of the story, there’s no better time to revisit the books than now.

Image: Disney-Hyperion Disney-Hyperion.

With this paperback box set, you’ll get all five books in the Percy Jackson series. The Lightning Thief, The Sea of Monsters, The Titan’s Curse, The Battle of the Labyrinth, and The Last Olympian will keep you hooked from the very first page. Once you’re done reading, maybe check out two of the movie adaptations the series spawned. You can rent Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters on Amazon Prime Video. Reading some books, watching a few movies, anticipating an exciting new Disney Plus series — what more could you want?

Percy Jackson and the Olympians 5 Book Paperback Boxed Set $18.80 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

