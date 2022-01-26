Céline Dion Shared Such a Sweet Family Photo With Late Husband René For Her Son’s Birthday

Céline Dion’s oldest son, René-Charles, is celebrating a milestone birthday and mom honored him with the sweetest newborn photo on her Instagram page. The image is sentimental in more ways than one — not only because her baby is all grown up, but because her husband, René Angelil, who passed away in 2016, is no longer with his family to enjoy these little life moments.

The snapshot shows Dion as a first-time mom looking lovingly at her son, who is cozy and snugly wrapped up in a blanket. Angelil smiles warmly at the newborn while he gently caresses Dion’s head. There are so many emotions oozing out of that photo and the singer did her best to sum it all up in the caption. “21 years of dreams have already passed,” she wrote in both English and French. “We gave you life… Thank you very much for giving us the wonderful gift of becoming your parents. Since that day, I’ve been thriving as I watch you grow.”

The “Power of Love” singer went on to praise René-Charles for the impressive young man he’s grown into. “Your intelligence, your generosity, your courage, and your great sensitivity never ceases to move me. We guided you from our dreams, by holding your hand,” she gushed. “Keep exploring and above all, listen to your heart knowing that you are always carried by our love, so that now your own dreams can come true.” And then she chose to wrap up the emotional post by making sure her late husband was included (grab a tissue or two), “Happy Birthday René-Charles! Have fun my darling… We adore you! T.V.E.C. – Dad, Mom, Nelson and Eddy xx…”

Dion has always cherished motherhood and prioritizes her family over her superstar career. And those overwhelming feelings 21 years ago that led her to become a parent still shine through in her beautiful birthday tribute.

