Malia Obama Makes a Sweatshirt Look So Chic in This New Peek at the 23-Year-Old Former First Daughter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It was only a matter of time before former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama’s eldest daughter, Malia Obama, began to seriously make herself known as a burgeoning fashion icon. The 23-year-old hasn’t been spotted out much since she and her family left the White House — after 8 years in the spotlight, some privacy does sound nice! But we recently caught a glimpse of the former first daughter in some new photos featuring Malia out and about in LA, rocking a gray sweatshirt, and it’s safe to say we’re feeling inspired by her loungewear style — loose pants, loose top, and still looking cute? Count us in.

Like a number of her contemporaries, Malia chose to go for a relaxed style with her look in these new photos. She wore a pair of high-waisted, wide-leg pants along with a pair of Nike sneakers, and topped it off with a cropped, zip-up gray sweatshirt If it isn’t already, the relaxed, cropped hoodie ought to be a staple of anyone’s closet. Fortunately, we found a similar style that you can get right now.

Malia Obama grabs coffee on Melrose Place 7/MEGA.

PacSun currently carries a cropped gray John Galt sweatshirt that, while not identical to the one Malia is sporting, gets pretty darn close to the former first daughter’s look. If you’re out where the temperatures call for jeans and a t-shirt, then this item is a total must-have — or if you’re not all the way up for the cropped look, you can check out this longer version from Alo Yoga that comes in tons of pretty colors.

John Galt Heather Grey Hoodie PacSun.

John Galt Heather Gray Full Zip Hoodie $34.00

Alo Yoga Full Zip Hoodie Alo Yoga.

Alo Yoga Full Zip Hoodie $108.00

We knew the Obama daughters would be style icons one day — and now they’re making their influence known! Malia and Sasha Obama have both been spotted in the Los Angeles area in recent weeks, Malia because of her new TV writing job on a Donald Glover project for Amazon, and Sasha because it’s been rumored that she’s transferring from the University of Michigan to the University of Southern California. While both women have opted not to maintain a public presence on social media, younger sister Sasha made headlines several times in the past few years when she was spotted on others’ TikTok and Twitter accounts and fans couldn’t help but notice how stunning and stylish the college student was looking.

Whatever these young women do next, they have a huge platform they can use as they see fit — and we won’t be surprised if they, like mom Michelle Obama, continue to have an influence on fashion too.

