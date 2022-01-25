Grace Kelly’s Lookalike Granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi Turned Heads at Paris Fashion Week

Charlotte Casiraghi sure knows how to make an entrance at Paris Fashion Week. The lookalike granddaughter of Grace Kelly strutted down the catwalk for Chanel on horseback — the perfect way for the skilled equestrian to show off the luxurious fashions of the designer.

Wearing a black monochromatic outfit highlighted by a sparkling, sharply tailored tweed jacket, the 35-year-old athlete had the entire audience focused on the royal family member. Her horse gracefully trotted out on the runway while the oldest daughter of Princess Caroline of Hanover cut a glamorous figure with her cat-eye makeup and her hair softly tucked under her riding helmet.

Charlotte Casiraghi Sipa via AP Images.

As a member of the royal family of Monaco, Casiraghi will always choose her horses over any moment in the spotlight because of the lessons they’ve taught her. “They’ve had an important role in my life since childhood,” she described her horses to Harper’s Bazaar in 2013. “They gave me the energy to move forward, the ability to fight, giving me a rare confidence and invaluable strength. They taught me great humility too.” It’s no wonder she welcomed the opportunity to ride down the runway for Chanel — her horse gave her great comfort under the glare of the photographers’ lenses.

Charlotte Casiraghi Sipa via AP Images.

While Casiraghi is often compared to her stunning grandmother, she thinks her mom resembles Princess Grace more. “When I watch films of my grandmother, I see in her your grace, your requirement, your discipline and your mystery too,” she said to her mom in a joint interview with Madame Figaro. Casiraghi might not see the resemblance to her late grandmother, but all three women carry an air of elegance that is hard to replicate.

