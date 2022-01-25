Christie Brinkley Is a Whole New Era of Sexy in These Sports Illustrated Photos Nearly 50 Years Apart

Christie Brinkley is on the precipice of turning 68 years old and she’s still gracing the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit — and we love it. The supermodel is praising the publication for showcasing women in all seasons of their lives and proving that age is just a number.

In side-by-side photos on Instagram, Brinkley shares an image of her posing in the 1970s in a black-and-blue, plunging one-piece swimsuit, and a stunning (and sheer) black one-piece suit from this year’s issue. (See the photo HERE.) We can’t get over how gorgeous she looks then and now — and it’s a reminder that beauty comes with every decade. Her caption hits the nail on the head about how the beauty and fashion industries need to catch up with the evolving times and how we look at aging. She wrote in the caption, “I worked with @siswim from the 1970’s till I’m ALMOST 70… and I appreciate and applaud their ever expanding embrace of women …showing the world that when a woman feels beautiful she IS BEAUTIFUL!”

Brinkley then dives into how representation is important for women of all shapes, sizes, ethnicities and ages. “When a woman opens a magazine and sees someone like herself that may be all she needs to build her self esteem and boost her confidence,” she added. She goes on to praise Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day for being a “force for change” and for fostering “inclusiveness and support for every woman… confidence kindness and love are the most beautiful things you’ve ever published.”

With publications like Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and high-profile figures like Brinkley leading the charge against ageism, women can hopefully embrace each stage of life — and the gifts that it brings.

