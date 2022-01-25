Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Look So Happy in This Rare Candid Moment Together on Camera

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin had a very relatable pandemic situation on Sunday, trying to get the Zoom app to work for Dakota’s virtual Sundance Film Festival interview. We’ve all been there when the technology doesn’t want to cooperate exactly when we need it — good thing the Coldplay singer was there to help his girlfriend.

The rom-com moment had Johnson missing her introduction by Sundance film programmer Charlie Sextro — it was that awkward pause that we’ve all witnessed during virtual meetings. That silence was quickly met with both Johnson and Martin popping up on the screen. She waved, while he made a final adjustment to the camera to make sure his love was all set for her Cha Cha Real promotion. Sexto laughed in surprise at the sight of Martin and said, “Hello, welcome, welcome.” Johnson giggled while Martin smiled and responded, “Peace” while flashing a peace sign and then quickly exited the room to give her privacy. It took the actress a minute to collect herself over the unexpected cameo, but it showed how breezy and loving their relationship is.

It’s hard to find paparazzi photos (and you won’t find any red carpet images) of the two of them together. They like to keep their relationship off the Hollywood radar. Martin understands what it’s like to have a high-profile partnership after his 11-year marriage to Gwyneth Paltrow. Johnson is the daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, so she has seen the pitfalls of the glaring spotlight growing up in the entertainment industry. It’s why the couple prefers “to be at home and be cozy and private,” Johnson told ELLE U.K. last year. That doesn’t mean they are boring, though — she revealed that “most of the partying takes place inside [her] house.”

It’s nice to see that after almost five years of dating, Johnson and Martin are still going strong. They don’t need the validation of a red carpet to prove their relationship, they only need help with Zoom every once in a while.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity couples who never felt the need to get married.