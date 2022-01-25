Prince William’s Conversation With a Young Boy Who Lost His Mom Nearly Made Us Cry

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the many traits Princess Diana passed down to sons Harry and William is their ability to be so personable with members of the public and form organic connections with people. We’ve seen it time and again over the years, especially when the brothers were carrying out their royal duties. And Prince William’s recent interaction with a young boy, who also lost his mother, almost brought us to tears.

During the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s visit to Church on the Street in Burnley, William took a seat next to a boy for a chat with him and his great-grandmother. Unbeknownst to William, the two shared an even deeper connection than their love of sports. The boy, named Deacon Glover, lost his mom when he was just 11 years old. William immediately related to the immense loss that Deacon must’ve experienced. “Do you feel like you can talk about your mum?” Prince William asked the little boy, per The Sun U.S.

“I lost my mum when I was 15,” William can be heard saying in the video above. “A little older than you.” After the two exchanged some words, William offered a piece of reassurance. “It’s difficult, but it gets easier, I promise you. It does get easier.” Kate and William stuck around to take a few photos with young Deacon, and meet a few more volunteers who help families through the Church on the Street in Burnley. You can watch the moment in the clip above at the 1-minute 30-second mark.

After seeing this exchange between Prince William and young Deacon, we really couldn’t help but pause and think about Princess Diana. The late Princess of Wales was always so relatable when she engaged with members of the public. To this day, she’s still remembered for her empathy and ability to make people feel special, even following the shortest conversations. It’s a quality both William and Harry have consistently emulated during their interactions with people and how they choose to use their respective platforms. And as William assumes more royal duties, we can only see more and more of Princess Diana’s enduring legacy live on through the future King of England.

Image: Gallery Books Gallery Books.

Brothers & Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan $13.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The fraught relationship between the Cambridges and the Sussexes has been heavily scrutinized for the past few years. But we’ve never had quite a clearer look at the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Prince William and Kate Middleton, until now. Longtime royal writer Christopher Andersen takes fans into the intimate conversations and exchanges between these two powerful couples in Brothers & Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, illustrating what was lost, gained, and what might be found as the next generation of the royal family embraces the future.

Before you go, click here to see the best photos of Princess Diana playing with William and Harry.

