If there’s one mother-daughter duo who always has us taking a second look at their photos, it’s got to be Reese Witherspoon and her mini-me daughter Ava Phillippe. Now, obviously, we’ve gone over and over the countless times 22-year-old Ava has looked like the spitting image of her Oscar winning mom. But in Witherspoon’s latest photo, in which Ava was sat between Witherspoon’s two dogs, we seriously had to take a closer look.

In the snapshot Witherspoon posted to Instagram, Ava was all bundled up in her wintery best, featuring a monochromatic black look with leggings, jacket, and a matching hat. The 22-year-old, whom Witherspoon shares with former husband Ryan Phillippe, sat between her family dogs and looked right at the camera as her mom snapped the photo. “My crew,” Witherspoon captioned the image, adding three heart emojis each baring its own distinct color.

Honestly, when we looked at this photo, we could’ve sworn this was Witherspoon and NOT her lookalike daughter. But, once again, we were wrong. But can you blame us? Ava looked so much like her mom in this photo, especially down to her fresh blonde hair. Remember: over the holidays Ava was working a fabulous purple ‘do. She even showed it off while attending the premiere of Sing 2 with her mom and their entire family. By the looks of it, though, Ava is back to her natural blonde and making us second guess ourselves with each new photo Witherspoon shares of her daughter — and just when we thought we had a way to figure out who was who!

