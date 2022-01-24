Salma Hayek Looks So At Peace Getting Rocked by Waves in This Alluring New Bikini Photo

Salma Hayek knows how to do a vacation right — lots of sunshine, crashing waves and a moment of zen. That’s exactly what the Eternals star is delivering in her latest Instagram post, which shows off her stunning royal blue bikini.

Hayek looks so relaxed as the water enveloped her while she’s leaning up against the rocky shoreline. We can only see hints of her swimsuit, but the image gives her followers a tease of her gorgeous, curvy assets. She reminded everyone in the caption that there’s still time to make 2022 goals. “If you forgot to make your new year’s resolutions, it’s still January,” she wrote. “I made mine but I’m adding to the list.” We are going to add a tropical vacation like Hayek’s to our list because that looks like a holiday we would like to have this year.

At 55, Hayek is proud of her career and where she stands in Hollywood after being told by entertainment industry insiders, “It’s going to be over at 35.” She told NPR in 2017, “I’m 50. I take so much pleasure in proving everyone wrong. It’s such a great satisfaction.” Continuing her successful career in a new decade has been the best form of revenge for the star. “Never have I had so many opportunities before,” she admitted. “This is the best time of my life.”

She’s also fortunate to be at a place in her life where she can pick and choose the jobs she wants to do, leaving her plenty of time to spend with her daughter, Valentina, 14, and husband François-Henri Pinault. But she isn’t forgetting about her fans and delivering the social media content they want — like those smokin’ hot bathing suit photos.

