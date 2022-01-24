Blake Shelton’s Sweet Holiday Story Proves He Can’t Say No to Gwen Stefani’s Kids

Blake Shelton is enjoying married life with Gwen Stefani, but there’s something else he’s also relishing in: step-parenthood. Stefani came to their marriage with three kids from her prior relationship with Gavin Rossdale, sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7, so Shelton decided to make his step-kids feel close to him in the best way possible during their first Thanksgiving together as a family.

The uniting factor was a bacon-wrapped turkey, proving that delicious food does bring people closer together. The Voice judge didn’t want to disappoint them, so he did a lot of pre-Thanksgiving planning to make the magic recipe happen. “There’s no talking them out of it, based on the picture that they saw, which was the greatest picture you’ve ever seen,” Shelton told Sounds Like Nashville. Does this officially make him a Pinterest stepfather?

Stefani appreciates his efforts and made sure to honor him last Father’s Day for treating her boys like his own. “Happy father’s day to the most generous, patient, loving, funny guy i know – we love u so much @blakeshelton gx,” she wrote in the caption. She’s so lucky to have Shelton, who models his parenting around his own stepfather, whom he calls “a good inspiration” in how to raise kids.

“I take it very serious. But I also have a blast with it, I’m not gonna lie,” he told KFROG’s The Ride with Kimo & Heather in February 2021. “I don’t take it so serious that I’m not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we’re five years into this thing. I can’t imagine my life without these kids now.” The boys likely appreciate his efforts on the nurturing side — and in the kitchen with that bacon-wrapped turkey.

