Michael Jackson’s Kids Paris & Prince Look So Grown Up in Rare Selfie

If there’s one thing to know about Michael Jackson’s kids, it’s that they are a close-knit group. While they shared a traumatic event with the loss of their dad at a tender age, they have stuck with each other through thick and thin — and that’s what makes Paris Jackson’s latest selfie with her older brother, Prince Jackson, so sweet.

The Instagram Story selfie with a glowing-star filter shows the two of them lounging on the couch with Prince cheesing at the camera with a big grin. Paris kept her smile a little more low-key, but they both look happy to be in each other’s company. We also love that they both sport ink on their arms, tattoos are something they share in common. Paris tagged her big bro in the image and put a heart emoji next to his name.

Prince Jackson, Paris Jackson Paris Jackson/Instagram.

It’s hard to believe how grown up the King of Pop’s kids are now. Prince, 24, graduated from with a business degree in 2019 from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. He has been the glue that has kept his siblings, Paris, 23, and Bigi, 19, together based off of the lessons his father taught him. “When we were growing up, my father would say, ‘We could have nothing, but you look around in this room, your brother, your sister, and me, that’s all you’ll ever have,'” he told Good Morning Britain last fall. “Because I’m the oldest, my father would always tell me [that] I have to make sure that the group is taken care of and that I have to be the leader and lead by example.”

You can feel the love Prince has for his siblings, not only as a brother, but as a father figure. “Any moment I get to spend with my siblings now, especially as we’re getting older and our own lives are starting to kind of blossom and grow,” he explained. “Every moment that I get with them—any little family dinner, any little family outing—is really a special moment for me.” It’s something that MJ would be quite proud about — his children have an unbreakable bond.

