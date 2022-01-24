Gisele Bündchen Has a Major Say in When Husband Tom Brady Will Retire From the NFL

Tom Brady isn’t heading to the Super Bowl this year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and that may bring a family topic of discussion up with wife Gisele Bündchen: retirement. The athlete has been toying with the idea in the press over the last few seasons, but it’s becoming more of a reality as the couple begins to think about their future goals together.

The supermodel has a strong voice in this decision with a Hollywood Life source calling her, “a major component on if he continues to play in the NFL or not.” With “this year is looking to be the most important conversation yet,” Brady will definitely have to decide if he has another season in him or not — and there are many factors to consider. “The kids are getting older, and they both want to decide how they really want to spend the next fifty years of their lives,” the insider added. “And they are going to have many conversations after the season that are going to be very heartfelt.”

The NFL star has also praised his wife for taking on much of the burden in raising their kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, along with Jack, 14, Brady’s son from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan. “I think my wife has, you know, held down the house for a long time now,” he said on his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Graylast fall. “And I think there are things she wants to accomplish. You know, she hasn’t worked as much in the last 10, 12 years just raising our family and kind of committing to being in a life in Boston and then moving to Florida.”

Brady still has one year left on his contract and it’s hard to imagine that he wouldn’t want to have a season to say goodbye, but an end of an era might be coming soon. “Tom can pretty much write his own story and play for as long as he wants and if it was up to Tampa, they don’t want him to ever retire,” the source said. The team may want him forever, but Bündchen is probably ready to have her husband around all year long.

