Prince Harry’s New Legal Battle Suggests How Eager He Is For the Queen to Meet His Daughter Lilibet

Although Prince Harry has made solo trips across the pond to visit with members of the royal family and join them for special events, the Duke of Sussex’s wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children have yet to return to the U.K. But now, it seems, Harry is eager for his family on both sides of the Atlantic to reconnect. After a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex revealed the lengths to which Harry’s gone to try and secure his family a private security detail for future travels, a new report seems to suggest the Duke of Sussex really wants his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, to meet his 7-month old daughter, Lilibet.

“The fact he has gone down this legal route to try and secure protection suggests to me that he is desperate and there is a real reason for him to come to the UK,” Ken Wharfe, Princess Diana’s former guard, shared during a panel discussion for the Daily Mail. “He has two children that the Queen hasn’t effectively seen yet,” Wharfe observed. Remember: Meghan and Harry’s son, 2-year-old Archie, was born in the U.K. and we have seen photos when Queen Elizabeth first met the newborn. But since their January 2020 move from the U.K. to Canada and then America, the Queen has not seen Archie and hasn’t even met her namesake, Lilibet, in person.

“The very fact he has made this noise with the British Government to secure protection suggests to me that he is going to make a real effort to come back here,” Wharfe continued. “I think we will see him return this year, for the Platinum Jubilee.” While the queen’s official celebration for her Platinum Jubilee will be this February, there will also be days-long festivities this coming June, to which Meghan and Harry might have an invite.

The news of Harry’s ongoing battle to try and retain some security for his family came out last week, and now it’s a lot more clear why that element is so essential to have during the Duke of Sussex’s potential next visit with his family. We can only imagine that Harry is going to such lengths because time is of the essence and reuniting members of his family is important to him. Like Wharfe, we can only hope that arrangements where everyone feels safe can be made so that Harry and his family can have a proper reunion.

