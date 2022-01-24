Prince William Has Reportedly Overcome His ‘Reluctance’ to Become King

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When the time comes — and who knows when that might be — Prince William will be ready to assume the throne. Now, the future King of England has some years to go. After all, his father, Prince Charles, will succeed Queen Elizabeth II first, despite rumors to the contrary. But in the past few years, Prince William has proven an integral part of the royal family as it embraces a new chapter. He’s dedicated himself to his Earthshot Prize initiative, grown closer to his grandmother, the Queen, become more influential in royal family matters, and reportedly overcome his past “reluctance” to inherit the crown.

Royal author Jennie Bond recently shared with OK! Magazine, via the Express, that at an early age, William felt the pressure of being a future monarch. “Having known his mother Diana and speaking to her at length about her children, I remember so vividly how she said the country is lucky to have William, he’s all right,” Bond claimed. “She also said that he found at that age, in his early teens, the burden of kingship was already weighing quite heavily on his shoulders.”

Bond also noted, during that pivotal time in William’s life, members of the public could see how those expectations impacted him. “I think we did see a reluctance to take on the role earlier on, in his early adolescence, he knew his destiny as none of the rest of us do from such an early age,” she explained. “But in the last couple of years he has shown convincingly that he is the man for the role and that he cares about being king,” Bond went on. “He absolutely fully accepts the role and the responsibility destiny has put his way.”

We’ve never really doubted that Prince William would one day be king. But learning more about how insecure the royal must’ve been at such a young age, knowing one day he’d inherit a historic role, illuminates just how much he’s grown in the past few years. William’s become such a vital part of the royal family, not only as a leader to usher in a new age, but also as a figure who understands the responsibility he will carry one day.

