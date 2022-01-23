Heidi Klum’s Newest BTS Video Shows Off Her Dance Movies & Sculpted Body

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum knows how to make us laugh, dance, and, of course, make our jaws drop whenever she uploads another sexy video.

On Jan 22, Klum blessed our timelines once again with another “Chai Tea With Heidi”-themed post on Instagram. This time around, she posted a behind-the-scenes video of her dancing, jumping, and showing off her toned body in a revealing, monochromatic one-piece. She posted it with the simple caption, “Keep dancing to Chai Tea With Heidi.”

As we said, she’s rocking it in a black and white one-piece that shows off her legs and abs beautifully. Along with that, we’re obsessing over her knee-length leather boots that only make the entire ensemble sexier.

With the start of 2022, we got the collaboration we didn’t know we need: an EDM song from Klum and Snoop Dogg. Released on Jan 14, Klum exclusively told SheKnows that creating a song with Snoop Dogg was at the top of her bucket list. She said when her management team asked what she wanted to do, she said, “Maybe I’ll sing something with someone. They were like, ‘Well, who would that be?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, Snoop Dogg, of course!’ And they’re like, ‘Snoop Dogg, why Snoop Dogg?’ And I’m like, ‘Because I love Snoop Dogg, I’ve always loved Snoop Dogg, and I think he’s so cool.’”

She ended by saying that even if it’s a little wacky, we should all follow our dreams. “We should all chase our dreams a little bit more. If you have something on your mind that you always wanted to do…Why not?”

