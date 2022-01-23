Former President Donald Trump & Melania Trump’s Wedding Anniversary Plans Include Spending Most of Their Time Apart

With wedding anniversaries, the typical etiquette is that no matter what you do — from a chill day to spending time on vacation — you do it all with your spouse. However, former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump are doing something a bit different — by spending most of their anniversary apart.

Since their nuptials back on Jan 22, 2005, their lives have gone through many changes, so they decided to stay low-key and spend their anniversary in a familiar place. For their 17th wedding anniversary, the Trumps decided to stay at their Mar-a-Lago Club with a close source per People saying, “Mar-a-Lago is their home and they could not be happier about that.”

Now instead of breaking out the rose petals on the heart-shaped bed, they’re mostly keeping to themselves. Except for a get-together dinner, Donald plans on golfing with his pals, and Melania will split her time amongst her personal projects and spending time with family.

The source from People said, “Melania has her own fashionable interests and wants to do something with them to make money… Melania appears vibrant, happy and confident, and seems to have found her own interests away from the spotlight.”

They added, “She makes an appearance with Donald for certain dinners, but spends much of her time with her own family. This is a way of life for her and she likes it, especially in Palm Beach… She knows what Donald wants from her, but the rest of her life is dictated by her own interests. Each has come to respect what the other wants and needs.”

From the outside looking in, it can sound lonely, but if it works for them, it works.

The Trumps got engaged in 2004, marrying soon after in a star-studded ceremony in 2005 at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida. A year later, they welcomed their son Barron William Trump.

