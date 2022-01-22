Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Killer Abs As She Breaks a Sweat In Exercise Video: ‘A Better Me’

Between saucy outfit of the day posts to the spirited exercise videos, Jennifer Lopez has been goals since her career beginnings in the 1990s. This time, she’s showing off her killer abs in a rigorous exercise video.

On Jan 20, Lopez posted a video of herself diligently working out with the caption, promoting her new movie, “#OnMyWay to a better me #WorkoutWednesday @MarryMeMovie @telykast.”

You can see the video HERE.

In the video, we see Lopez doing crunches, lunges, lifting weights — all while looking absolutely fabulous as she breaks a sweat. This video is a very rare glimpse of her real-life, intense workout and we’re sweating just looking at it, to be honest.

Now, while everyone is enchanted by her sculpted figure and killer abs, people are also psyched to hear her new song “On My Way” in the background of her video, promoting her upcoming film Marry Me.

In her 50s, Lopez is all about feeling healthy, therefore she prioritizes intense daily workouts. Her personal trainer once revealed to the O, the Oprah Magazine, that her core workout is one of the most important. Her typical core workout is “50 hanging ab raises, 50 rope crunches, and 50 incline sit-ups with a 45-pound plate.” And per Women’s Health, she has no break days — so it’s no wonder she has such impressive abs.

Marry Me, starring Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, and Sarah Silverman will be released in theaters on Valentine’s Day.

Before you go, click here to see actresses over 50 who are more successful now than ever.

