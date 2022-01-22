Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Posts Mystifying Selfies Announcing Her Biggest Musical Milestone Yet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We already knew that Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson was a force to be reckoned with, but now we’re sure 2022 will be the year of Paris and her musical career.

On Jan 21, Paris posted a series of grungy photos of her and her trusted guitar, along with the announcement that she’ll be performing in the Boston Calling Music Festival in May. She captioned the photos with a simple, “i [heart] boston.”

In the first photo, we see a glimpse of Paris with messy hair, showing off her array of tattoos, sporting a Boston-themed shirt, and holding her Gretsch guitar. In the third photo, she looks at the camera, showing off her gorgeous face while she’s still holding tight to her guitar. And in the last photo, she keeps it silly by sticking her tongue out to the camera.

Now the second photo is the special announcement: the line-up for the Boston Calling Music Festival. Paris will perform on the first day, with artists like Haim, Avril Lavigne, and Oliver Tree performing as well — with the Foo Fighters headlining. From May 27 to May 29, a plethora of bands will be performing for Memorial Day weekend at the Harvard Athletic Complex.

Since the music festival had to be canceled last year because of COVID-19 and didn’t happen in 2020, everyone has been excited to see it happening this year. Past performers have been Sia, Beck, Kendrick Lamar, and even Eminem, per their website — so it’s obviously a big event.

It’s no secret that Paris has musical talent, just like her late papa. Back in 2018, she dabbled in cultivating her sound and eventually signed with Republic Records in 2020. Later that same year, she released her debut single and debut album called Wilted.

Wilted Album by Paris Jackson $9.49 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Since then, she’s been hinting that her new music will have an “all-new” sound, something we’re hoping to hear at the music festival. This is definitely a big deal for Paris and we can’t wait to see how she continues the legendary Jackson musical gifts.

Before you go, click here to see more celebrities from famous families.

