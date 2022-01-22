Martha Stewart Revealed She Dumped An Oscar-Winning Actor Over His Most Iconic Role

Just when you think you know everything Hollywood has in store, you find out about another shocking celebrity couple. During Martha Stewart’s most recent appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, the pair played a classic game of “Two Truths and a Lie” — and we found out a celebrity dating bombshell that has left us with more questions than answers. Apparently, the legendary lifestyle guru we all love dated Oscar-winning actor Sir Anthony Hopkins back in the 1990s. And she basically dumped him for his role in The Silence of the Lambs.

You can see the video HERE.

During their game of “Two Truths and a Lie” — which they adorably called “Where’s the Lie, Martha?” — Stewart put down: “I dated Sir Anthony Hopkins but broke up with him because I couldn’t stop thinking of him as Hannibal Lecter.” Now the audience and DeGeneres alike believed that to be false, when it was, in fact, 100% true.

More so, the romance didn’t last because she was legitimately afraid that he would take his role as Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs too seriously — and eat her. She said, “I have a big, scary house in Maine that [is] way by itself on 100 acres in the forest, and I couldn’t even imagine taking Anthony Hopkins there…. I couldn’t — all I could think of was him eating, you know…”

When DeGeneres asked Stewart if that was the sole reason she ended things, Stewart responded without hesitation, “Yeah.”

Despite it ending his relationship with Stewart, Hopkins won the Academy Award in 1992 for her role as Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs, and then again in 2021 for his leading role in The Father.

And while it worked out for both of them, we can’t help but wonder what those dates looked like.

