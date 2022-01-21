Pamela Anderson Is Reportedly Divorcing Her Husband Over ‘Unkind and Unsupportive’ Behavior

Pamela Anderson thought that her fifth husband, Dan Hayhurst, was her happy ending, but after one year of marriage, the couple has called it quits. The marriage had a rocky beginning with Hayhurst’s ex-girlfriend accusing him of cheating on her with Anderson, whom he was working for as a contractor and bodyguard — and now, it is a sad conclusion.

According to a Page Six source, the relationship wasn’t so rosy behind the scenes. “Dan turned out to be a d**k to Pamela — he was unkind and unsupportive,” they revealed. “After you spent two years living every second with someone, you get to know them better — and for worse.” They quarantined together at her Vancouver Island home in Canada, where they married on Christmas Eve 2020, but things went downhill from there.

Anderson realized that “they had nothing in common” and “he didn’t treat her in the way she felt she wanted to be treated.” The split is reportedly tumultuous as well, so it sounds like there is no reconciliation on the horizon despite Hayhurst wanting “to make the marriage work.” The Baywatch star thought that marrying a regular guy with a not-so-Hollywood job would lead to the fairy-tale ending she was seeking.

The duo shared their love story from their bed on the British TV Show, Loose Women, where Anderson explained why her love for Hayhurst worked so well. “He’s the kind of guy I probably would have met if I would have stayed home and not went around the world and got crazy.” she said in February 2021. “I mean, I came home in one piece. It’s nice to be with, like, a real man who can actually change a light bulb.” It looks like her handyman days are over as she heals her broken heart yet again.

