Reese Witherspoon’s YA Book Club Pick is the ‘Perfect Winter Read’ for Your Teen — & It’s A #1 Best Seller on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s that time of year again: time to grab your favorite throw blankets, a piping hot cup of your favorite tea (English Breakfast fan right here!), and cozy up with a good book while the snow falls outside your window. It’s a pretty picture, right? But there’s just one element missing — what book are you reading? Well, thanks to Reese Witherspoon’s latest book club pick, we may have the answer. The actress and self-professed bookworm chose a romantic novel that she calls the “perfect winter read,” and one that even your teen won’t be able to put down. Even better? It’s currently a no. 1 best seller on Amazon.

Witherspoon’s young adult book pick for winter is Anatomy: A Love Story by Dana Schwartz, and the novel already has the actress’ seal of approval. “It is so great,” Witherspoon says in her book club pick announcement video below. “It’s got so many twists and turns and a scary reveal at the end,” she teased. So, what’s getting Reese Witherspoon so excited about this book? Let’s break down the story for you below.

Image: Wednesday Books Wednesday Books.

Schwartz’s gothic tale is full of mystery and romance. Anatomy follows “an ambitious self-trained surgeon named Hazel who refuses to allow societal constraints keep her from pursuing her dreams in medicine,” Witherspoon describes in the caption to her below post. Hazel meets Jack, a resurrection man who could be the key to Hazel’s future. When Hazel is kicked out of a medical lecture for being a woman, she brokers a deal with the professor: if she can pass the medical exam, she can continue to pursue her medical career. But with no professional training or lessons, who can Hazel turn to? That’s where Jack comes in.

The two rely on one another as Jack begins to notice his friends disappearing one right after the other as the deadly Roman Fever takes hold of Edinburgh. Hazel and Jack work together to uncover the stories behind unmarked graves and the secrets that run through the streets of Edinburgh itself. Ok, we just got shivers (and it’s not because of the cold). With romance, intrigue, and so much more, Anatomy will keep you — or your teen — warm throughout the season. Take Witherspoon’s word for it: this book is a must-have.

Anatomy: A Love Story $14.12 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Check out these other must-read books: