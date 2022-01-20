We May See a Salma Hayek & Lady Gaga Sex Scene in an Extended Cut of House of Gucci

Despite House of Gucci‘s 2 hour, 38 minute runtime, there’s a lot that’s packed into this film. Amongst the scheming, deceit, and murderous revelations that span nearly two decades in the film, there are also plenty of steamy scenes. Apparently, though, the movie could’ve been a lot hotter — at least if you ask Lady Gaga. The actress fielded one question during a recent Q&A and subsequently revealed that a sex scene with Salma Hayek was apparently left on the cutting room floor. Intrigued? Let’s get into it.

“There is a whole side of this film that you did not see where Pina and I developed a sexual relationship,” Gaga revealed during a Q&A after the British screening of the film. Despite a few chuckles, Hayek seemed pretty insistent to reiterate Gaga’s point. “Should I? Should I go? Should I tell them?” Hayek asked her co-star. “Oh, yea, well, the director’s cut. Who knows?” Gaga teased. Um, insert eyes emoji reaction here.

Ever the professional, Gaga quickly collected herself and praised the movie’s director, Ridley Scott. “This is a testament to [Scott] as a director because he allowed us to go there,” she explained. “I remember being on set with Salma and going, ‘So after Maurizio dies, maybe … it gets hot,’” Gaga recalled of the co-stars’ conversations. Amongst the laughter, Hayek raised her mic to say, “You think she’s kidding!” You can watch the full clip HERE.

We’re honestly incredibly curious about this iteration of House of Gucci we didn’t get to see. If what Gaga and Hayek teased is true, then fans will surely delve even deeper into Scott’s interpretation of this scandalous story (with some artistic license, of course). Honestly, the revelations revealed during the press tour for House of Gucci might be just as dramatic as the film itself.

