Chrissy Teigen Detailed Some Incredible-Sounding Changes From Six Months of Not Drinking Alcohol

Chrissy Teigen took the time to dive a little deeper into her sobriety journey on her Instagram feed to celebrate a milestone. This certainly hasn’t been the easiest time for the model, who found herself dealing with bully accusations along with grieving the loss of her third child, Jack, but she seems to be operating from a place of positivity.

“6 months no alcohol! Honestly kind of sucks saying it because even though I don’t ever crave it now, time has not exactly flown by haha,” she wrote in the caption alongside a carousel of photos of her posing along the Los Angeles hillside. “I prob won’t be excited til a larger milestone like at leasssst 5 years, and sometimes I don’t even know if I necessarily won’t ever drink again?” Teigen hasn’t outright said she’s an alcoholic, but has admitted she had a problem with drinking in 2020, “I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like shit by 6, not being able to sleep.”

While revealing in her latest post that she has “no idea” what she’s doing, the TV personality has seen many benefits to her sober life. “I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) [anti-anxiety medication] and I am *happier* and more present than ever,” she added. “It’s pretty cool.” Teigen is also looking ahead to her one-year anniversary for her “full body reset” and then, “reevaluating” her future goals.

Besides the support of husband John Legend — who lovingly wrote, “So proud of you my love” — the model also has Hollywood friends jumping in the comments to give her a pat on the back. Octavia Spencer gave her a sweet pep talk, “6 months is something to celebrate. You hit a rough spot in the road and changed your tires. Now you’re enjoying the ride.” It isn’t an easy path to take, but for Teigen, it’s the right one for now.

