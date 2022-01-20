Cindy Crawford’s Daughter Kaia Gerber Looks So Much Like Her Iconic Mom in These New Red Carpet Photos

Gerber dazzled in her old Hollywood style ( remember her outfit at the Met Gala? ) with a sparkling black sequined dress by Celine. The white collar and cuffs and gold buttons added chic details to the overall look, which was matched with soft, wavy hair and natural, yet glam, makeup. She looked every inch her mother’s daughter while still adding her own spin to her life in the limelight.

Kaia Gerber River/MEGA.

The blossoming fashionista has been somewhat of a reluctant star due to her mother’s fame, so she’s taken the time to let her work speak for itself. “I didn’t want my modeling to be overshadowed by being a celebrity, or being some personality,” she explained to I-D in 2020. “There’s only so many times I can talk about my beauty routine, or the advice I got from my mum about modeling . It’s boring. I want to do what models do, and that’s modeling.”

Kaia Gerber River/MEGA.

Just a few years later, it’s evident that Gerber feels comfortable striking out on her own — and the entertainment industry is interested in what she represents. This is likely the start of big things to come for the young star, who is poised to become a second-generation muse for the industry that embraced her mother three decades ago

