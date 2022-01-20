Ivanka Trump Is Facing a Big Opportunity to Actually Make Some Amends

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ivanka Trump is being put to the test by the House committee that is investigating the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill. On Thursday, the former White House advisor received a letter from committee chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., asking for voluntary testimony about the events that went down that day.

According to a tweet from the committee, they believe “that Trump was in direct contact with the former President on Jan 6th” and would like more details surrounding that communication. A spokesperson for Ivanka has acknowledged the letter to NBC News, but they are keeping their distance from the inquiry. “As the Committee already knows, Ivanka did not speak at the January 6 rally,” her rep told the media outlet. “As she publicly stated that day at 3:15pm, ‘any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable. The violence must stop immediately. Please be peaceful.’”

Not only has former acting national security adviser Keith Kellogg placed Ivanka in the White House on that day, trying to help diffuse the situation, but Bob Woodward’s book, Peril, also spoke about her attempts to get through to her father, Donald Trump. “She could reach her father in ways others could not,” reads the excerpt obtained by SheKnows. “She could talk to him as a daughter.” But that conversation didn’t go as planned because when she walked out of the Oval Office, “Kellogg immediately recognized the look on her face.”

While Ivanka’s rep is keeping a cool front, there is a lot at stake for her and and her brothers, Eric and Donald Jr. With Eric’s phone and text records already subpoenaed, Ivanka has a choice to make: betray her family or make amends with the high society friends she formerly associated with. She and husband Jared Kushner strategically laid low over the last year and are now slowly trying to make their way back into the inner circles of their New York and Hollywood lives. By cooperating with the House committee (without a subpoena) would show how serious she is about a second chance. However, the Trump family is loyal to the core, and betraying her father even slightly would also create major shock waves. It’s a position Ivanka probably doesn’t want to be in whatsoever as the events of Jan. 6 continue to haunt her father’s presidential legacy and her standing in society.

