Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Posed With Another Music Icon in a New Lingerie Photoshoot

Madonna’s oldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, continues to make waves in the modeling industry. After walking in the Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 show last September, she’s starring in the company’s latest Valentine’s Day campaign, which has her posing front and center with Rihanna in the sultry ads.

Leon is wearing a steamy red lingerie ensemble, complete with fishnets and a bondage-style bra as she lunges toward the pop star on a beige couch. (See the photos HERE.) Rihanna is pretty (and sexy) in pink with a tight corset and lacy pink panties accented with yellow flowers. The duo are modeling styles from the line’s Glossy Flossy and Lace’d Up collection — perfect for the romantic holiday ahead.

Leon definitely inherited her creative genes from her superstar mother, but she’s trying to navigate her own path and not just be Madonna’s daughter. That’s why modeling and dancing have appealed to her over the years. “Financially, modeling is a smart decision. I enjoy being very hands on with the campaigns I do, so that I’m not just modeling, per se,” she explained to her mom’s BFF Debi Mazar for Interview magazine. “I dance, I have a very specific sense of style, and I’m interested in aesthetics, so I like to incorporate all those parts of myself into my projects.”

Her modeling career has inspired entrepreneurship in her and Leon is aiming to change the fashion industry (much like her mom did to the music business). “I want to create a world in which models have more agency over what they’re doing, and they’re not just silent clothing racks,” Leon shared. “That’s the age that we’re coming into in the fashion world: models as personalities and artists.” And she’s doing exactly that with her edgy Savage x Fenty campaign, working with another female leader with vision: Rihanna.

