Prince Charles Is Reportedly Trying Hard to Make Up With Harry & Meghan So He Can See His Grandkids

Over the course of the past few weeks, it really seems like Prince Charles and Prince Harry are making strides to move their strained father-son relationship to a better place. The two have reportedly been talking to one another, and Prince Charles even gave his youngest son a shout-out in an op-ed he wrote for Newsweek. But now we’re learning that it’s not just Harry who’s on Prince Charles’ mind. The Prince of Wales has reportedly been thinking of his grandkids during his conversations with Prince Harry, and wants the entire Sussex family to visit the U.K. soon.

“The Prince of Wales has spoken to his son frequently in recent months,” a source shared with The Mirror. “He loves him very much, as he does both his children, and he looks forward to them being able to spend time together in the near future,” the source went on. Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to Los Angeles, Prince Charles hasn’t had the opportunity to spend time with 2-year-old Archie or 7-month-old Lilibet together, which has reportedly really affected him.

Prince Charles' words of support for his son's, Prince Harry, environmental work might suggest the duo are amicable again. https://t.co/7LplajhVzP — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 5, 2022

“The Prince of Wales has been saddened that he hasn’t had the opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren, which he really does miss,” a second source told the outlet. “He is a fantastic grandfather and loves playing the role immensely and it’s certainly fair to say he feels there is something missing from his life without the ability to get to know Harry’s children.”

According to the source, Prince Charles “is hoping to remedy” the situation anyway he can — even reportedly extending an invitation to Meghan and Harry to stay with him upon their next U.K. visit. Though, due to the security detail situation Harry’s been dealing with, who knows when that will happen. “In the meantime,” the source went on, “there has been a series of good natured and enjoyable calls between them all which is something the prince very much looks forward to.” We’ve known for some time now, based on reports, that Harry and Charles’ dynamic was becoming more positive. Hopefully this is just another sign that things are heading in the right direction for all parties involved.

