SNL Star Pete Davidson Has Reportedly Been Acting Like a ‘Diva’ Since Getting Together With Kim Kardashian

It seems like things are still smooth sailing for Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. Though neither the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum nor the King of Staten Island star have spoken publicly about their relationship, the two have been spotted on date nights and even taking a vacation together. But now it seems that Davidson’s high-profile relationship might be affecting his work, as a new report claims Davidson’s behavior on the set of Saturday Night Live has changed.

“Pete has become a total diva at SNL,” a source shared with The Sun, via The Mirror. “He missed the first few days of rehearsal last week and was still allowed to be in Saturday’s show. Normally, if you miss any rehearsals, you are out of the show on Saturday night, and the cast is starting to turn on him,” the source alleged.

These leaked @kanyewest lyrics pretty much confirms he's not on board with his ex-wife's, Kim Kardashian, relationship with Pete Davidson. https://t.co/y95PK5PpFU — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 14, 2022

The insider elaborated even further on their claims, saying that Davidson has “security waiting for him,” per The Mirror. Then again, we can’t exactly recall a time when Kardashian was spotted out without her security detail. The couple have seemingly been dating since late October, following Kardashian’s stint as host of the sketch comedy show. Since then, both Davidson and Kardashian have played it coy when it comes to talking about their relationship in public, though they have teased the romance.

For these allegations to come out about Davidson’s behavior, however, does gives us a little bit of a pause. The comedian isn’t a stranger to dating high-profile figures. He was previously in relationships with stars like Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber, and was engaged to Ariana Grande. During each of those relationships, it seemed as though Davidson was just as dedicated as ever to his work on SNL. But who knows? Perhaps this is what comes with dating a Kardashian. Either way, we’ll keep our eyes peeled should Davidson appear in any of the sketches this Saturday night.

