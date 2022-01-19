Dolly Parton Shared a Glamorous ‘Birthday Suit’ Photo to Celebrate Turning 76

One of Hollywood’s most beloved celebrities is celebrating a birthday today: Dolly Parton. The country music icon decided to honor herself (as she should) with a throwback photo that perfectly represents the very 1980s Dolly that we know and love.

She shared the joyous image on Twitter, and we have to say that Parton must have been a mentor to Elle Woods because there is so much delicious pink going on. The “Jolene” singer has the perfectly shiny, bubble-gum pink suit with red lace details (and red acrylic nails to match) and butterfly pins attached with beaded strands — it’s just everything you would expect from the fabulously colorful personality. She wrote above the photo, “Just hangin’ out in my birthday suit!”

Just hangin’ out in my birthday suit! pic.twitter.com/mz8q2vXPut — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) January 19, 2022

If you’re a big fan of Parton, you already know that she’s loved butterflies since she was a wee one — and that hasn’t changed now that she’s 76 years old. “I used to get in trouble with my mom, ’cause they’d have to come find me and I’d be chasing a butterfly from one bush to another,” she shared with W magazine. “Butterflies don’t sting, they don’t bite, and they are so beautiful. And I just kind of related to them with my own personality. I claimed them as my little symbol.”

Parton has continued to bring happiness to just about everyone she encounters while still running a huge career that is thriving. From donating $1 million to Vanderbilt University to help fund the research for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to winning two Emmys for her Netflix movie, Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, Parton has some words of wisdom about success in every decade. She advised, “You have to keep going, but you have to be smart about your time and your choices.”

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity women who have posed for Playboy.