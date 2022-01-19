Kate Middleton Started Her Year of Duchess Duties Right With a Royal Blue Ensemble Fit For a Queen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Middleton kicked off 2022 by putting her best (fashion) foot forward. The Duchess of Cambridge attended her first public engagement along with her husband, Prince William, following the holidays and her milestone 40th birthday. As the Cambridges pulled up to the site of their visit, Kate’s look totally caught our eye. Obviously, this is nothing new for Kate, who always seems to perfectly accessorize every outfit she fashions with a classic silhouette and contemporary edge. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the Duchess of Cambridge’s first look of 2022.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first engagement of the new year was at the Foundling Museum in Brunswick Square, London. Upon arrival, Kate immediately took charge. She was the first out of the royals’ car and the first to shake the hand of those at the venue set to greet the couple. Kate fashioned a blue coat and pair of wide-leg pants, both from Jigsaw (see a dupe for the coat HERE from the same brand), along with a turtleneck and a pair of heels. When it came to her jewelry, Kate stuck with simple accessories. Now, there’s a lot of stunning, glittering jewels to choose from the royal family’s collection, but Kate opted for a set of earrings courtesy of Accessorize.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the Foundling Museum in Brunswick Square, London Trevor Adams/MediaPunch/IPx

Sadly, the pair Kate wore are currently out of stock on the site. But don’t worry. You can nab a pair of earrings from the Duchess of Cambridge’s preferred affordable brand. In fact, this isn’t even the first time that Kate, or her sister-in-law Meghan Markle, have worn pieces of jewelry where dupes and affordable options are available. Ok, we’ve vamped for long enough. Let’s show you one of our favorites from the brand Kate wore for her first royal engagement of 2022.

Image: Courtesy of Accessorize Accessorize

We already know that these aren’t the exact earrings Kate wore to her first 2022 engagement, but honestly, we feel like we’ve seen her rock this style before. These gold-plated chunky pearl drop hoops are elegant and modern in equal measure. And the price point isn’t too bad either. For just £16.00 ($21.80), these earrings will make you feel like a total duchess.

